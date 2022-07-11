Dates 'n' Mates Falkirk go clubbing thanks to Temple

Dates ‘n’ Mates, which has been operating in the Falkirk area for the last three years, is a human rights-based, member-led friendship and dating agency run by and for adults with learning disabilities, facilitating social events, in order to assist its members in finding love, friendship and social interaction.

A Dates ‘n’ Mates spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce we’re hosting our first inclusive club night on August 19 in association with Temple in

Falkirk. The Burnbank Road venue is fully accessible, and the event is open to the public, with Dates n Mates members from across Scotland in attendance also.

“We also carry out loads of events around the Falkirk area, from mini-golf at the Falkirk Wheel, to lunches, and even weekly bowling. We are open to new members all year round, with eligible members being adults with a learning disability, and for anyone who wishes to help with volunteering.

"At the end of July, in co-operation with our friends Cyrenians, we will be hosting a summer Party In The Park at The Walled Garden in Dollar Park. We’ll have entertainment from the Key Notes Choir from Key Housing, and it’s sure to be a fantastic day.”

Doors for the Friday, August 19 event at Temple will open from 6.30 pm and music and entertainment will be provided by Zandernation from 7pm to 11pm.