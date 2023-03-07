Day Out With Thomas: The Colour Tour promises a great family day out for all ages when it stops at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway on the weekends of May 13 and 14; July 15 and 16; and September 9 and 10, 2023.

This year’s events will be celebrating the magic and beauty of colour at the heritage railway.

Each ticket includes a 50 minute train ride pulled by a real steam Thomas the Tank Engine. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day including singalongs with Sodor Station Sweepers Rusty and Dusty, and magic and puppet shows.

The popular Day Out With Thomas returns to Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway later this year.

There will also be arts and crafts for the kids, as well as a chance to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt. The events are always hugely popular and these latest dates look set to be no different.

Expect plenty of colourful, family friendly activities including a Thomas and Friends themed scavenger hunt, the chance to explore the model railway and visit the Museum of Scottish Railways. Fans will be thrilled to see and snap photos with Thomas who is getting in on the fun, adorned with colourful paint splats.

There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained throughout the day.