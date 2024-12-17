Date set for monthly grief cafe at Falkirk cat cafe

The drop-in sessions are being hosted by Becky Donnelly and the team at the Kit-tea Cafe in Cockburn Street (Pic: submitted)

The monthly grief cafe at Falkirk’s cat cafe takes place this week.

The drop-in session at the cafe in Cockburn Street on Thursday, December 19 is being run in conjunction with Scottish Grief Cafes and will provide a space for those who are navigating the complex emotions of grief.

Scottish Grief Cafes began in the Borders and are a safe and supportive place for people to share memories, feelings, stories, experiences and to connect with others who understand.

The cafes are not a form of counselling or therapy and are free for anyone to attend.

A grief cafe already runs in Larbert, however Becky Donnelly, owner of The Kit-Tea Cafe, is running a session on the third Thursday each month, offering another option for those living with grief in the Falkirk area. The session, which is free to attend for anyone aged 18 and over, runs from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Becky said the sessions are a chance for people to talk, or listen, and there’s no structure or advice, it’s just a chance to meet others who know what it’s like to have lost someone.

For more information contact Becky by emailing [email protected] or call 07549 009308.