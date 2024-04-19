Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founded by Elana Bader in 2023, who is originally from Switzerland but moved to Scotland in 2008, the social enterprise company has been busy retrofitting an unused space into a vibrant new tree nursery.

With the help of fellow directors Sean Kerr, who also co-founded Bo’ness community interest company Sustainable Thinking Scotland, Rhian Evans and Susan Davies, Elana recently launched a crowdfunder campaign for another polytunnel on site to help grow more trees and deliver more sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having passed the £10,000 target, the team are hoping readers can help them reach £15,000 before their deadline on Tuesday, April 23.

Elana is hoping readers will support the nurseries appeal by April 23 deadline.

Elana said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the initial response to our Crowdfunder and we’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have generously supported us so far.

“It would mean a huge amount to the people we support and the resilience of our native tree operations to be able to hit our £15,000 target.

“We are pleased to have reached our original target of £10,000, as this was the minimum we really needed to get the new polytunnel built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going beyond that will allow us to buy more and better quality growing kit and provide more capacity to create in our nursery, as well as to grow and engage more.”

For those who donate there’s a range of rewards on offer, including a Highland pony picnic, tree growing workshops, planting trees and naming the new polytunnel in memory or honour of a loved one.

Darroch Nurseries has been growing native Scottish trees from seed since it was launched last year.

As a social enterprise, it is dedicated to both growing trees and ensuring people benefit too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last year, this has included supporting a local mental health group, including volunteers in the growing cycle, investing in the local community and supporting MSc students.

The enterprise also supports a Scottish network of small tree nurseries by sharing its knowledge and hosting hands-on and online learning workshops.

Demand for its services resulted in the need to purchase a new polytunnel and saw the funding campaign launched on March 27.

Elena added: “We have rapidly outgrown our existing available space and are literally bursting at the seams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been overwhelmed with demand for our trees and requests for learning but our small, 20-year old polytunnel is no longer fit for purpose.

“We need a new, larger polytunnel so that we can meet the demand for more trees and have the dedicated, functional space we need to allow people to learn.

“Darroch is a social enterprise which has skills development and the well-being of people at its heart.

"However, we need support to invest further in the nursery which will enable us to give more people an opportunity to develop the skills required to grow native trees.”