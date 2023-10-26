Dark nights drawing in: Locks on gates as clocks go back at Falkirk area country park
Muiravonside Country Park has advised dog walkers, ramblers and other outdoor lovers it will be closing the park gates earlier.
A Muiravonside spokesperson said: “The clocks go back this weekend, and this means we will be moving to our winter opening hours of 8am to 5pm. The entrance gate will be locked at daily from Sunday.
"Please ensure all vehicles have vacated the park by this time. We will be changing signage in the park on Sunday morning to give our visitors notice of the earlier closing time.”