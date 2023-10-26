News you can trust since 1845
Dark nights drawing in: Locks on gates as clocks go back at Falkirk area country park

Muiravonside Country Park has advised dog walkers, ramblers and other outdoor lovers it will be closing the park gates earlier.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
A Muiravonside spokesperson said: “The clocks go back this weekend, and this means we will be moving to our winter opening hours of 8am to 5pm. The entrance gate will be locked at daily from Sunday.

"Please ensure all vehicles have vacated the park by this time. We will be changing signage in the park on Sunday morning to give our visitors notice of the earlier closing time.”

