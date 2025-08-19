Dare Falkirk folk take the Burke and Hare boat trip into tunnel of terror?
Taking place on Friday, October 31, Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, the event allows passengers to meet characters inspired by the infamous Burke and Hare murders and includes moments that “blur history with theatre”.
While the Union Canal does not spring to mind when you think of 19th Century grave robbing and murdering duo Burke and Hare, it is a fact to say William Burke did have a hand in building the 200-year-old 630-metre-long Falkirk Tunnel – before he formed a deadly double act with William Hare.
So just think about that as you enjoy the 50 minute performance.
The earlier 6pm journeys are suitable for ages 10 and over, but the 7pm and 8pm excursions are only suitable for ages 16 and over due to darker themes.
