Danger in Denny: Car ends up on its roof as residents fear speeding could lead to a fatality

The most recent incident on Glasgow Road, Denny – near the Sainsburys store – happened last Thursday, June 29 just before 7am and resulted in two cars being damaged – one ending up on the pavement and another car lying on its roof on the road.

The stretch of road has a 30mph limit, but residents say the limit is regularly ignored by some motorists.

One Glasgow Road householder, who did not want to be named, said: “It should be a 20mph limit – you hear the cars at all times of the night roaring up there it’s a death trap waiting to happen.

The aftermath of the collision in Glasgow Road, Denny (Picture: Submitted)

“I know there are accidents all the time but the concern regarding this is it's the sixth time a car parked outside our row of cottages has been hit. Twice a car has ended up on the pavement.

"All the residents are absolutely furious and concerned about this. This road, like many others in the area I'm sure, has its fair share of speeding vehicles and I've complained to our local councillor previously about the speeding on this road.”

Councillor Paul Garner confirmed this week he was aware of the issue.

He said: “I have been contacted by residents from various areas around the ward, Denny & Banknock, in relation to their concerns, and mine, in relation to speeding and careless driving.

“This is something which seems to be on the increase and worryingly so. I will be contacting Police Scotland and indeed Falkirk council officers to see what can be done to tackle this issue.

“We also await updates from the Scottish Government on the 20mph national speed national limit strategy which will hopefully go some way to increasing safety for pedestrians and road users.”

That particular stretch in Glasgow Road is not the only location in the Denny area where speeding is causing real concern.

Residents in Stoneywood contacted The Falkirk Herald about their fears over the speed young drivers reach.

One concerned Stoneywood resident said: “We have seen an increase in dangerous driving of young drivers coming down from Fankerton and approaching the

roundabout at considerable speed.

"One car crashed and had to be removed, a second narrowly missed a pedestrian and recently a third car mounted the pavement as my husband was approaching the roundabout.

“This car was filled with three young men and after mounting the pavement they continued down the road much faster than the 30 miles per hour speed limit. I have

spoken to other residents in our estate who have tried to get the council to impose either speed bumps or other traffic calming measures but this has been met with no success.