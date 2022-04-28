Dandara East Scotland ensures Kirkliston pupils have an egg-ceptional Easter

Kirkliston Primary School has brightened up their fences with the baubles. Headteacher Lucy Henderson said: “We have over 600 pupils at our school, so as you can imagine, the baubles really brightened up our playground! Thanks to Dandara for providing us with the materials to get us all in the Easter spirit.”
Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara, said: “It is lovely to see so much colour injected into the school playgrounds to celebrate Easter! We hope that the pupils enjoyed getting creative decorating their own baubles.
"The designs made by the children have turned out brilliantly and express each individual’s imagination wonderfully.”