Dancers step out from Falkirk Wheel for Bonnybridge's Driving Force

Dancers didn’t quite waltz along a canal towpath but their brisk steps helped raise over £3000 for a deserving local charity.

On Sunday July 13, 25 representatives from Maria Oakes School of Dancing took part in the sponsored walk from the Falkirk Wheel to the Kelpies and back.

All their efforts walking along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath were to raise funds for The Driving Force.

The charity supports people with cancer in the Bonnybridge, Denny and Banknock areas by providing free transport medical appointments.

Dancers from Maria Oakes School of Dancing took part in a sponsored walk to raise funds for Driving Force. Pic: Contributed

Dr Bridget McCalister, founder and secretary of The Driving Force, and other volunteers from the charity joined the dancer school team on their walk.

Maria Oakes and her team raised £3400 on the day and this will be added to when the dance school hosts its big fundraising show dance event on Saturday, November 15 in Bonnybridge Community Centre.

As well as dancing the night away, they are looking forward to handing over a cheque for a “substantial amount” to The Driving Force.

Following Sunday’s walk, Maria said: “A huge thank you to everyone who donated, your generosity is second to none. To everyone who managed the walk, well done, and to Dr McCalister and her volunteers who joined us on our trek today.

“I'm actually blown away by everyone's support and generosity. Today has shown me that anything is possible with a little help from friends and colleagues.

“I have the best team around me and I honestly can't thank each and everyone of them enough. Without all of them this amount of money would never have been achievable.”