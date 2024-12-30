Damehood for Falkirk-born artist Barbara Rae in New Year's Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk-born artist has been honoured in the New Year’s Honours.

Barbara Rae has been made a dame by HM The King in recognition of her work as one of the country’s leading artists and printmakers.

She said that she was “lost for words” on hearing of the accolade.

Born in Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, her family moved to Crieff when she was aged two through her father’s work with the Walter Alexander bus company.

Ex-FIRST swimmer Duncan Scott has been awarded an OBE in the King's New Year Honours. (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But she regularly travelled by bus to visit her granny and other relatives in Falkirk. It was while passing all the industry on this journey that her interest in capturing what it evoked onto canvas was first born.

Dame Barbara studied at Edinburgh College of Art and went on to teach art in secondary schools then lecture at Aberdeen College of Education and Glasgow School of Art.

Her work has been shown around the world in both group and solo exhibitions, including at venues in Chicago, New York, Washington, Santa Fe, Oslo, Hong Kong, Dublin and Belfast.

She is already a Royal Academician – one of three from this area, the others being Alan Davie and Dame Elizabeth Blackadder.

An exhibition of Barbara Rae's work was held in Callendar House in 2023. Pic: Scott Louden

In 1999 she was awarded a CBE and received an Honorary Doctorate from Napier University in Edinburgh, where she now lives and works.

An exhibition of her work received critical acclaim when it opened at Callendar House in Falkirk in 2023.

Entitled East and West, it drew from her Scottish roots and was inspired from Leith Docks in the east and the Atlantic coastline in the west.

Two others with local connections have also been honoured.

Artist Barbara Rae has been made a dame in this year’s New Year Honours list. Pic: Scott Louden

Former FIRST swimmer and Scotland’s most decorated Olympian Duncan Scott is among the recipients in the King’s New Year Honours.

Duncan, who already had an MBE, has been made an OBE in this year’s list for his services to swimming.

His eighth Olympic medal by taking silver in the men’s 200 metres individual medley final in Paris earlier this year.

This silver and along with a gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at this summer’s Olympics saw him surpass Sir Chris Hoy as Scotland’s most successful Games medallist, having already had a gold and five silvers from the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

Claire Biggar, from Bo’ness, has been awarded an OBE for her services to education.

Claire is an inclusion and wellbeing consultant, and military public engagement lead for Edinburgh’s Napier University and has been recognised for her work there.