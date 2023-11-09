Dad and lad use DIY skills to thank Camelon sensory centre for its support
and live on Freeview channel 276
John and Kyle Somervillem, from Stenhousemuir, enjoy spending time together and helping out at the Camelon-based centre by carrying out repairs.
Visually impaired Kyle, 22, has been supported by the charity since he was a child, and he and John, 52, decided they wanted to pay the centre back in kind – whether
that be carrying out repairs and odd jobs around the facility or Kyle helping out at FVSC’s tech class, encouraging people with sensory loss to make the most of
assistive technology and digital devices.
Kyle was born with no sight in his left eye and has Nystagmus – a condition that makes the eyeball flicker – in his right eye.
FVSC has supported Kyle and other people across central Scotland with sensory impairment and their families for over 15 years, acting as a community hub, offering
support, advice, practical help and social opportunities, with the objective of helping people who have a sensory impairment live as independently as possible.
John said: “The Sensory Centre has been very good for Kyle. It built up his confidence, allowed him to meet other partially sighted kids and realise that he was not
alone. They have helped us to encourage him to try new things and understand that his sight doesn’t always mean he won’t be able to do stuff.
“They even had him flying a plane at Dundee Airport. I was sitting in the back of the plane and was very proud that he managed to fly the plane without any problems – and overjoyed that he landed it safely too.
“Around ten months ago I started volunteering with Kyle as a handyman and we have been quite busy repairing all sorts of things for the centre. It’s a great feeling that
you have knowing you’ve made a difference.
“We both find the staff at the centre to be very welcoming and we like to think we are helping them to help the centre users get the best from the centre. We’re not just
father and son – we are best friends – and it’s great to have something we can do together.”