D2 The Creative Centre is currently hosting its annual exhibition of artwork. (Pic: Alan Murray)
D2 The Creative Centre: Larbert arts centre exhibition shows off talents of artists and Carrongrange pupils

A new exhibition featuring the creative works of artists using a creative centre in Larbert has gone on display.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The exhibition, entitled Corryvrekan, opened at the weekend and runs at D2 The Creative Centre in Lochlands Business Park until September 23. The centre was formerly known as Delta Studios.

The exhibition is a regular event where the work of artists working and attending classes at the centre is showcased with members of the public welcome to pop in and have a look around. This year work by pupils at Carrongrange High School is also on display.

A launch event on Friday evening was well attended and the exhibition is now open Monday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm.

The studios celebrate their 21st anniversary this year and offer 14 artist studios, a large teaching studio and the large exhibition area which can be used for arts related purposes, installations, music, dance, drama and events. The centre offers classes for adults and children as well as holiday art weeks and specialist workshops.

Creative Director Craig McKechnie and Lead Tutor Hania Smith at the centre.

Creative Director Craig McKechnie and Lead Tutor Hania Smith at the centre.

The art on display has been created by adults attending classes at the centre in Larbert.

The art on display has been created by adults attending classes at the centre in Larbert.

Some of the work in the exhibition has also been created by students at Carrongrange High School.

Some of the work in the exhibition has also been created by students at Carrongrange High School.

The exhibition features a variety of different mediums.

The exhibition features a variety of different mediums.

