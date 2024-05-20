Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A commemoration service to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day will take place next month.

Carronshore Heritage Forum is holding the event at the village’s war memorial to mark the Allied landings in France in 1944.

It takes place on Thursday, June 6 at 7pm and will be led by the Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McLuckie, chair of the Heritage Forum, said: “It is our intention to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landing with a service for the local retired military and residents to show our appreciation for all that was done to protect our freedom. We invite all locals and those from afar to join us at Carronshore War Memorial to share in this momentous event.”

The service will take place at Carronshore War Memorial. Pic: Scott Louden