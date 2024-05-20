D-Day to be commemorated at Falkirk village war memorial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carronshore Heritage Forum is holding the event at the village’s war memorial to mark the Allied landings in France in 1944.
It takes place on Thursday, June 6 at 7pm and will be led by the Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church.
John McLuckie, chair of the Heritage Forum, said: “It is our intention to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landing with a service for the local retired military and residents to show our appreciation for all that was done to protect our freedom. We invite all locals and those from afar to join us at Carronshore War Memorial to share in this momentous event.”
This service will be a poignant opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made during World War II. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.