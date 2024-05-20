D-Day to be commemorated at Falkirk village war memorial

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th May 2024, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A commemoration service to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day will take place next month.

Carronshore Heritage Forum is holding the event at the village’s war memorial to mark the Allied landings in France in 1944.

It takes place on Thursday, June 6 at 7pm and will be led by the Reverend Andrew Moore, minister of Carronshore and Bothkennar Church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John McLuckie, chair of the Heritage Forum, said: “It is our intention to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landing with a service for the local retired military and residents to show our appreciation for all that was done to protect our freedom. We invite all locals and those from afar to join us at Carronshore War Memorial to share in this momentous event.”

The service will take place at Carronshore War Memorial. Pic: Scott LoudenThe service will take place at Carronshore War Memorial. Pic: Scott Louden
The service will take place at Carronshore War Memorial. Pic: Scott Louden

This service will be a poignant opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made during World War II. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Related topics:FalkirkFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.