The Cyrenians have opened the shop within Arnotdale House in Dollar Park where they already run their popular café. People can browse a range of items the organisation uses year-round to offer support through their 58 projects.

Fundraising manager Sophie Bell said: “Our pop-up shop is a new way of sharing what we do, and why we do it. We know there are many routes into homelessness, which is why we offer such a vast range of projects to support those currently experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

“This year, with rising costs for us all, it’s more important than ever that we’re able to reach those who need our support. With our Home for Christmas appeal, we’re aiming to raise over £100,000 to support our projects and services on the frontline of tackling the causes and consequences of homelessness.

Cyrenians pop up shop in Arnotdale

“The pop-up shop gives visitors the chance to contribute to our appeal directly while learning more about the wide range of support Cyrenians provides for people across Falkirk, and Scotland. Each ‘virtual gift’, from home essentials, to hygiene items, warm clothes and kitchen supplies, represents some of the physical elements of our work – and our hope is that by bringing the reality of our work to life, the Falkirk community are able to rally round us and support our work through donating the equivalent cost of these goods.”

Jonny Reid, manager of Arnotdale café said: "Cyrenians have been supporting people in Falkirk for many years. When we opened the café just before the pandemic the community welcomed us with open arms. I’m delighted to be able to host the pop-up shop and raise awareness of the work we do across the organisation to ensure those who need support are able to access it, particularly during a year when many people feel excluded.”

