A charity shop is piloting a scheme to allow customers to pay what they want for goods.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cyrenians trialled the idea for the first time this week and again on Tuesday, November 21 will host an Honesty Shop in Arnotdale House in Falkirk’s Dollar Park from 11.30am to 2pm.

Goods on sale will include clothes, books, children’s toys, accessories, footwear, bric a brac and home accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When customer selects their goods and goes to the cash desk they then decide what they will pay for the items. You either hand over the cash amount or, if wishing to make a card payment, tell the assistant what the total will be.

The Honesty Shop will be in Arnotdale House. Pic: Scott Louden

A spokesperson for the Cyrenians said: “Your goods will be bagged up if you don’t have your own bag and you leave knowing as a customer you have made a social impact in supporting a charity at a price that is affordable to you and as a charity the financial donations generated from this event will support Cyrenians in our work in the Falkirk area as part of our public health approach to homelessness.”

The items on sale have all been donated and of high quality with some even brand new.

The spokesperson added: “ We look forward to welcoming you and if you are interested in learning more about Cyrenians as a charity please don’t hesitate to contact us by emailing [email protected].”