Cyrenians host festive fun day for all

The event in Arnotdale House in Dollar Park took place on Saturday and brought some festive cheer.

There were stalls for visitors to browse from local crafters and small businesses, as well as tasty refreshments to be enjoyed whilst listening to some festive performances.

There were also arts and crafts for the kids and a visit from a very special guest.

1 . Cyrenians Christmas Fair Caroline of Rosebank Distillery at the fair. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Cyrenians Christmas Fair Tricia of Food Train with her son Charlie, 10 Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Cyrenians Christmas Fair Renata of Rebora Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales