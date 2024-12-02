The Cyrenians hosted their Christmas Fair in Arnotdale House in Dollar Park on Saturday. (Pics: Scott Louden)placeholder image
Cyrenians host festive fun day for all

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:31 BST
The Cyrenians hosted a Christmas fair at the weekend.

The event in Arnotdale House in Dollar Park took place on Saturday and brought some festive cheer.

There were stalls for visitors to browse from local crafters and small businesses, as well as tasty refreshments to be enjoyed whilst listening to some festive performances.

There were also arts and crafts for the kids and a visit from a very special guest.

Caroline of Rosebank Distillery at the fair.

Caroline of Rosebank Distillery at the fair. Photo: Scott Louden

Tricia of Food Train with her son Charlie, 10

Tricia of Food Train with her son Charlie, 10 Photo: Scott Louden

Renata of Rebora

Renata of Rebora Photo: Scott Louden

Lindsay and Hazel of Crombie Crafts show off their work.

Lindsay and Hazel of Crombie Crafts show off their work. Photo: Scott Louden

