The trishaw base and booking office is now in place in the top car park close to the Kelpies.

The charity is looking for more volunteers to get involved.

Rides in the trishaws are for those with mobility issues and are enjoyed by all ages, but particularly the elderly who otherwise may never get to experience such outings without the support of Cycling Without Age.

Set up over seven years ago in the Falkirk area, the charity now has more than 50 branches throughout Scotland.

More than 27 local authorities participate in the project, which has already provided almost 29,000 rides to approximately 43,500 passengers through the support of more than 2400 volunteers – passengers and pilots alike enjoying around 33,000 miles of every type of landscape.