Cyclists can take advantage of free bike repair service in Grangemouth park
Has your chain come off? Are your brakes dodgy? If your bicycle is currently out of action for whatever reason you can get Dr Bicycle to take a look at your two-wheeled pride and joy.
By James Trimble
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:44am
The free bicycle repair sessions, funded by Cycling UK, will be running at Grangemouth Bike Library, in Zetland Park from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, February 15.
“Doctor” Scott Walker will be on call to check your bikes are safe and road worthy.
Visit Grangemouth Bike Library’s Facebook page for more information.