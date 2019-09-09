Cyclist dies after becoming unwell during Pedal for Scotland

A cyclist taking part in the Pedal for Scotland event yesterday has died after becoming unwell.

The participant was treated by paramedics near Avonbridge during the event, but later passed away.

A statement from Pedal for Scotland released last night said: “Our heartfelt condolences go to their family and friends at this time.”

The closed-road cycle marked the event’s 20th anniversary and was the last of its kind.

Organisers said it had more than achieved its aims over the last two decades – encouraging more people to cycle, raising the profile of cycling in Scotland and providing a platform for raising millions of pounds for good causes.