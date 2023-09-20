Cycling Without Age Scotland marks fifth anniversary with record breaking trishaw ride

Cycling Without Age Scotland Grand Gathering 2023 at The Kelpies Hub

Cycling Without Age Scotland held its national ‘Grand Gathering’ conference in Falkirk on Friday.

Never before, anywhere in the world, have 30 Trishaws completed a ride together – until now. Pilots and passengers, who are all volunteers for the charity from across Scotland, joined forces to set the record travelling together from the Falkirk Stadium to the Kelpies.

It was a key part of the day which saw more than 80 people inspiring and learning from each other in a wide range of topics, from ensuring a greater understanding of social media to a multi-faceted technical session on Trishaw maintenance.

The event helped to mark the fifth anniversary of the charity, which started in 2018 with just five Trishaws in its first branch in Falkirk. Now there are more than 130 Trishaws operating through 67 branches across the country.

CWAS provides life-changing stimulation for people of all ages, but especially the elderly, with limited mobility. The charity gets people who might be lonely or isolated out into the fresh air and lets them interact with and be part of the world around them, meeting old friends and making new ones. It encourages volunteer pilots and co-pilots into physical activity through cycling and into really contributing to their communities.

There are currently more than 1000 volunteer pilots and many hundreds of other volunteers undertaking key support roles with more than 45,000 passengers being given the fantastic experience each year.

CWAS has been recognised with financial support from the Scottish Government ever since its inception meaning every ride is completely free of charge.

Christine Bell, CEO of Cycling Without Age Scotland, said: “Back in 2016 when we brought the very first Trishaws into Scotland as a trial, we would never have dreamt of the scale of the impact we would be having on improving lives througout Scotland five years later. It’s actually quite humbling to receive the overwhelming thanks and appreciation that we get almost every day from passengers, old and young, for enhancing their lives in this very special and unusual way. And it’s not just them. Our volunteer pilots and co-pilots frequently comment on the benefits that they also receive, from increased physical activity to building confidence and, for many, ending isolation – especially important after Covid.”