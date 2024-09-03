Cycling Without Age Scotland hosts annual Grand Gathering complete with 35 Trishaw ride along Bo'ness Foreshore

A total of 35 Trishaws took part in a ride along the Bo'ness Foreshore on Friday as part of the Cycling Without Age Scotland 'Grand Gathering'. (Pic: Scott Louden)

More than 100 staff and volunteers from Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS) and their special guests gathered in Bo’ness on Friday for the charity’s Grand Gathering.

The centrepiece of the day was a world-record breaking ride of 35 of the unique Trishaws used by the charity to support people living with mobility issues, loneliness or isolation, along the town’s Foreshore.

CWAS aims to enrich and enhance people’s lives all over Scotland through its free Trishaw rides which gets people out and about, enables them to be part of their community and enjoy and relish camaraderie and social interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those attending this year’s Grand Gathering spent Friday morning at the Bo’ness Hippodrome where they treated to the Scotland premiere of ‘Cycling Without Age – The Movie’.

The film produced by USA-based Pedal Born Pictures demonstrates the life-changing impact the Cycling Without Age activity can have.

CWAS is one of the Cycling Without Age movement’s national branches in 39 different countries. The Scottish branch, which is based in Larbert, supports more than 80 Chapters around the country.

The charity had arranged a live Zoom with the producer of the movie, Isaac Seigel-Boettner and his father John, the leader of the Santa Barbara Chapter of Cycling Without Age in California, who was the person principally featured in the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had very generously got up at 4.15am Californian time for the call and those delegates attending the event were able to put their questions directly to them.

Two further sessions took place for delegates on the day – an interview with world-renowned photographer Alex Rotas who challenges stereotypes about ageing through her photography, speaking, broadcasting and writing; and a panel discussion entitled ‘Behaviour Change: What does it mean and how do we achieve it?’.

The panel consisted of Isobel Jones, CEO of Alive, a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life of older people and their carers; Professor Vikki McCall, professor of social policy in housing studies at the University of Stirling and Shirley Paterson, active travel project manager for Clackmannanshire Council.

After lunch at the Corbie Inn, those attending the event took part in practical sessions during the afternoon including observing a demonstration of the ‘Empathy Suit’ by Isobel Jones, which lets the wearer really feel and understand what it’s like for a person with dementia to carry out every day tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Bell, CEO of CWAS, said: “It was an amazing day! We had packed so much in and given ourselves a really challenging set of logistics and timing, but it all worked brilliantly smoothly.

"From the feedback we’ve received, it’s clear that all the delegates felt engaged, interested, informed and inspired. So the hard work put in by our dedicated but very small team really paid off.

"It wouldn’t have happened, of course, without the superb support we received from so many people, especially the Corbie Inn, the Bo’ness Hippodrome and our guest presenters.”

“In only six years since its launch, CWAS has grown from just five Trishaws in one branch to 140 Trishaws now operating in more than 80 branches across Scotland, from the Borders to the outer islands. And virtually every part of the country was represented at the Grand Gathering – with all those delegates being part of history, as never before have so many Trishaws been in the one place at the one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CWAS is going from strength to strength and the bonding and camaraderie demonstrated by the Grand Gathering delegates, the majority of whom are volunteer Pilots (riders of the Trishaws), shows why. They put a massive amount in – for which we are extremely grateful – but they also get a massive amount of fulfilment back .”

Anyone 16 years and older can be a volunteer Pilot and full, free training is provided, as is ongoing support after you’ve qualified.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer should email [email protected]