Cycling Without Age gearing up to bring new bicycle storage facility to Bo'ness

The organisation lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 3 last year to construct a bicycle storage building on land at the Corbie Inn, 84 Corbiehall, in Bo'ness and officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, January 13.

The planning documents state: “This application proposes the development of a small storage building adjacent to the established car park. The building is required for the Cycling Without Age project. Trishaws would be stored in the building, with users able to connect to the widen path network.”

Cycling Without Age’s core aim is to enhance and enrich lives by giving elderly and disabled people access to the outdoors through its trishaw rides, access which is denied to so many people simply because of age or limited mobility.