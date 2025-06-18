Cycle challenge for former Falkirk maths teacher battling prostate cancer

A former high school maths teacher is set to join Sir Chris Hoy’s Tour de 4 in September two years after he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Stirling, 65, is a well known face in education circles after spending almost four decades teaching at St Mungo’s High School.

What his friends, former colleagues and pupils may not know, however, is he was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of prostate cancer in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin, who lives in Camelon, said: “I had been to the GP several times because – not to put to fine a point on it – I had trouble peeing. They initially put it down to my age and the fact I was cycling a lot.

Diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2023, former teacher Robin Stirling is getting on his bike to fund raise for Prostate Cancer UK (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Then one night I was out and had drunk about four pints with friends and had a nightmare of a night. I said to myself, something isn’t right here. So I went back to the doctor and convinced him to give me a check.”

From there Robin was sent for scans and eventually a biopsy.

In the meantime, while all these tests were being analysed, he and wife Fiona went away on holiday to mark their 40th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn’t tell my wife about it,” he laughed. “We were up in Shetland and it was a great holiday. I think it was October 12, 2023 when I kind of knew I had something seriously wrong with me but I didn’t know exactly what.”

Then, upon his return from holiday, the diagnosis confirmed his worst fears.

"They don’t give you a prognosis, but there are people with prostate cancer still living after 10 or 15 years. They say things are changing all the time. I’m feeling alright at the moment.”

Following his diagnosis, and a subsequent breakdown which took him a while to get out of, Robin has been helped in his fight against cancer by the movement meditation Qigong he practices weekly at Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maggies in Larbert have been great – the staff there are just fantastic and the meditation has helped me a lot.”

In fact it helped him so much he started to feel like getting back in the saddle again.

"I was out walking with my wife after chemo treatment and I realised how much I missed going out on the bike. I’ve never been a serious cyclist, I just used it as a form of keeping fit.

"But I missed the outside, in the green.”

This led to him signing up for the Tour de 4 – a 60km cycle challenge organised by Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, who himself has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, as an event to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I read Sir Chris Hoy’s book,” said Robin. “His articulation of how it felt to get that diagnosis was so much like the way I felt. I just thought I would give it a go, so I’m using an E bike and will be doing the ride with my wife and friends.”

Robin initially hoped to raise £800 but has now raised over £1000 so far and is well on the way to the new target of £1300.

Visit Robin’s Go Fund Me page for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.