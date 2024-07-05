Cyber star: Falkirk Council employee cracks the UK list of top IT influencers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Falkirk Council’s enterprise network cyber security team has become one of the leading figures in the UK technology sector.

Murat Dilek has been named among the top 100 most influential people in IT in the entire UK by the Computing magazine.

The council stated his inclusion on the prestigious list is down to his expertise, leadership, and the positive impact his work has had to date.

Murat, who is also the chairman of the Scottish Local Authority Information Security Group, has been instrumental in driving forward IT projects that have significantly improved the council's operations and services.

Karen Algie, Falkirk Council director of transformation, communities and corporate services, said: "Murat's dedication and innovative approach have helped transform the council's IT infrastructure, making it safe, secure, and efficient.

"His efforts, combined with those of the entire IT team, have made a significant difference to the lives of local people, who can now access more efficient and secure council services.

"Being recognised in this way is well-deserved and highlights his influence and contribution to the IT sector."

Murat began his career as a software consultant after graduating from Stirling University. This experience paved the way for his transition to the public sector in 2005 when he joined Stirling Council.

In 2019, he started working at Falkirk Council as the Enterprise Network and Cybersecurity Team Leader. Since then, has led several key projects, including the upgrade of network systems, the implementation of robust cybersecurity protocols, and the adoption of new technologies to streamline operations.

He was surprised, but proud to find himself in the top 100.

"It’s an honour to find myself listed among so many influential people in the world of IT,” he said. “While it’s my name on the list, the achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support, expertise and dedication of my team and the wider IT division.

"Together, we've worked hard to create a secure and efficient IT environment that protects the council’s data and enhances the services we provide to our community."