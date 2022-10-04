CVS Falkirk: New online portal will help third sector access funding

CVS Falkirk has been providing support for groups over the years and in a bid to help them bid for cash from the next round of Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund they have developed the new online tool.

The CVS Falkirk Grant Funding Portal (GFP) gives detailed information on grants they managed; offers a secure online application facility; give easy access to a dashboard showing pending and submitted applications; and gives updates on application status, including feedback and decisions.

Tariq Mahmood, CVS Falkirk team leader, has a wealth of experience supporting the third sector to identify, apply to, and secure funding and has led on the development of the GFP.

CVS Falkirk CEO Victoria McRae

He said: “Supporting so many groups as they navigate applying for funding from a variety of sources has given us invaluable information and insight into the common challenges they face. This has very much informed the design of our GFP and helped us to develop it with the third sector user’s experience in mind.”

Victoria McRae, CVS Falkirk’s CEO, said “Developing and bringing to fruition a bespoke solution to respond to the funding needs of Falkirk’s third sector has been an incredibly worthwhile investment for our organisation. The support we have had from local partners is very much appreciated, they saw the value in this piece of work from the beginning and we know they are as pleased as we are to see the portal be made available to use – and the timing is perfect as another big Falkirk funding opportunity comes up, with another round of the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund opening for applications in early October. We know that having the portal available for this will make applying to the fund easier and faster for everyone.”

The GFP was developed by CVS Falkirk thanks to support from its third sector partner Forth Environment Link and the Scottish Government’s Digital Boost Development Grant.

