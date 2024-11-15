Customers of Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Bar raise mammoth amount for prostate charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Generous customers of the Ochilview Bar helped raise a £11,000 for the Prostate Scotland charity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fundraising day held last month in the Tryst Road bar, next to Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview ground, along with fundraising by Alex Johnston, 49, from Stenhousemuir, who has prostate cancer, saw them reach the mammoth total.

Manager Lynette McCafferty said: “Massive thanks to everyone for donations and your support, we are blown away with the amount we managed to raise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar is continuing its fundraising with a Christmas Jumper Day event on December 22 with all money raised going Scottish Autism and William Simpsons Care Home.

The event is already sold out but donations will gladly be accepted for what promises to be another great day.

They are also currently for the SIMBA baby loss charity.