Customers of Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Bar raise mammoth amount for prostate charity
A fundraising day held last month in the Tryst Road bar, next to Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview ground, along with fundraising by Alex Johnston, 49, from Stenhousemuir, who has prostate cancer, saw them reach the mammoth total.
Manager Lynette McCafferty said: “Massive thanks to everyone for donations and your support, we are blown away with the amount we managed to raise.”
The bar is continuing its fundraising with a Christmas Jumper Day event on December 22 with all money raised going Scottish Autism and William Simpsons Care Home.
The event is already sold out but donations will gladly be accepted for what promises to be another great day.
They are also currently for the SIMBA baby loss charity.
