Cuba Calum: Falkirk singer songwriter's trip to Havana makes a splash in Holyrood

Singer songwriter and well travelled troubadour Calum Baird has just returned home after a historic performance in Havana.

The Falkirk musician’s recent trip to Cuba to play the 40th edition of the famous Havana Biennial was formally acknowledged by the Scottish Parliament when a motion, moved by MSP Monica Lennon, celebrated Calum being the only Scottish musician in an international delegation of artists from Ecuador, France, Switzerland, Germany, and, of course Cuba.

Thanks to support from Unison Scotland, FBU Scotland, Unite Hospitality Scotland, the Bakers’ Union, PCS Scotland, and the Peace and Justice Project, Calum was able to represent his country the special festival, a cornerstone of Cuba’s cultural calendar, which highlights the resilience of Cuban artists and their ability to thrive amid significant challenges, including the ongoing US blockade.

Now back on home soil, Calum said: “To have my home Parliament honour this achievement is a tremendous privilege. Performing in Cuba has been a dream since my teens, and being part of the Biennial alongside such incredible artists was a life-changing experience.

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird loved his experience in Havana (Picture: Submitted)

"It reaffirms the power of music and art to overcome linguistic and cultural barriers.”

Calum’s performances in Havana ranged from intimate gigs in Old Havana to vibrant collaborations with Cuban and international musicians in venues like La Mansion Castillo.

During his time on the famous island he stayed in Vedado, one of Havana’s liveliest neighbourhoods and got a taste of daily Cuban life and the challenges posed by the US embargo.

Now he’s back home, the singer has released a video featuring his song Una Semana en La Habana, recorded live on Havana’s iconic Malecón.

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird performing at the Havana Biennial (Picture: Submitted)

Calum admitted his short visit to Cuba had been a real eye opener.

"The Cuban artists I spent time with taught me so much, especially their incredible improvisational skills and their determination to create, even under immense restrictions. Their expertise and passion pushes me to want to grow as a musician and as a person.”

Calum also highlighted how Cuba’s emphasis on music education has sustained its rich musical culture, even amid significant challenges and hoped his participation at the world famous event will shed light on the importance of supporting arts funding and education here in Scotland.

