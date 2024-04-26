CSA and away: Former Falkirk child support HQ about to go under the hammer
A massive office building which was once home to hundreds of civil servants working for the former Falkirk Child Support Agency is about to go up for auction.
Built in the early 1990s, the Callendar Boulevard property has a guide price of £850,000 and goes under the hammer next month.
Auction firm Acuitus stated the three acre site is located in a “well established business park” and comprises of a substantial modern three storey office building with approximately 3,115 square metres of space and parking for 215 vehicles.
