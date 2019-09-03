Crowds step back in time at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway

Visitors to Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway took a step back in time on Saturday.

Following the huge success of previous 1950s events at the yard, this weekend’s one ventured further back into the 1940s as well as the 1950s.

David Hughes (73) and Chris Turnbull (36) of the History Buffs. Pic: Alan Murray.

The special event saw everyone from 1950s revival fans to families enjoying a nostalgic trip back down memory lane with steam and heritage DMU trains, music, dancing, stalls and vintage cars.

Visitors had the rare chance to travel on the railway’s Class 126 DMU from 1959 – the first DMU in the UK to be preserved on account of its historical significance.

At the front of the station there were an array of vintage vehicles, and those attending had the chance to get a taste of what life was like in the 1940s with a living history display.

Musical entertainment on the day was provided by DJs Tojo and Dean, the Bo’ness Belles and Uncle Red.

Linda Richardson, Hayley Ness and Frances Livingston. Pic: Alan Murray.

Anne Nelson’s Jump n Jive team were teaching visitors the basic steps to get them dancing, and Burlesque Chair Dance TM Scotland entertained the crowd with their family friendly routines.