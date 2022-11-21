News you can trust since 1845
Crowds attend Falkirk Model Railway exhibition in Grangemouth Stadium

Hundreds of visitors were in Grangemouth Stadium at the weekend but it was to see trains not athletes.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago

Falkirk Model Railway members held their annual Model Railway Exhibition, supported by Rainbow Railways of Linlithgow on Saturday and Sunday, and this year the show was in a new venue at the stadium allowing more exhibitors under one roof.

There were almost 60 exhibition stands, including 28 model train layouts of all sizes, with clubs and individuals attending from across the UK>

Three-year-old Rory McIvor was one of the youngest visitors to the exhibition and he brought mum and dad Lesley and Graham with him.

Janice and Myles McGregor with the Hogwarts/Harry Potter layout

Exhibitors Davy, Carlo and Simon from the Cupar and District Club

David Atkinson from Penrith with his 1920s layout Canalside Ironworks

