Crowds attend Falkirk Model Railway exhibition in Grangemouth Stadium
Hundreds of visitors were in Grangemouth Stadium at the weekend but it was to see trains not athletes.
Falkirk Model Railway members held their annual Model Railway Exhibition, supported by Rainbow Railways of Linlithgow on Saturday and Sunday, and this year the show was in a new venue at the stadium allowing more exhibitors under one roof.
There were almost 60 exhibition stands, including 28 model train layouts of all sizes, with clubs and individuals attending from across the UK>
