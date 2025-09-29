Cromwell Lock 50th anniversary: 32 pictures of the Grangemouth memorial service for 10 young TA soldiers

For some it was a time to remember former colleagues, workmates or neighbours, but for others it was the memories of husbands, brothers and fathers never known which saw them shed tears at the futility of these young lives lost.

Sunday’s ceremony in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park, five decades to the day since the ten young men of 300 Troop 131 Independent Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers died, was a solemn occasion.

It was in marked contrast to the day 50 years earlier when the group left behind their family and friends to head off on a weekend exercise on the River Trent in Nottinghamshire. Those who took part were looking forward to a busy weekend being put through their paces but also the camaraderie with those they trained beside.

Sadly, only one, Lance Corporal Pat Harkins, would return.

He would be plucked from the raging water of the river at Cromwell Weir by rescuers with all the others lost.

The youngest was only 17 and the eldest just 29.

Pat Harkins was in charge of the boat but was never blamed for the tragedy, instead an open verdict of drowning was given at the inquiry. However, he would never again speak publicly about what happened that fateful day of September 28, 1975, and lived quietly in Denny until his death in 2012.

Those who died were Raymond Buchanan and Terry Smith, both aged 20; James Black and Alexander O’Brien, both 18; Ronald Temprell, 26; Joseph Walker, 21; brothers Stuart, 22, and Peter Evenden, 19; Norman Bennett, aged 29; and the youngest victim Ian Mercer, aged only 17.

Their names are inscribed on a memorial stone in the Grangemouth park and also on a cairn of Scottish granite at the weir in Newark, where a similar memorial service took place on Sunday. They are also remembered at the Armed Forces memorial at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Charles Wallace told those present that the ten young men had left behind an “enduring legacy” which was not to only remember them in grief but to keep them in everyone’s hearts. He said their deaths had shocked their families, comrades and communities to the core.

He added: “They would want us to move forward with determination, unity and courage ...to live lives worthy of their sacrifice.”

Provost Robert Bissett said: “The fact that these soldiers died during a training exercise and not on the field of battle makes little difference.”

He then spoke of the impact the tragedy had on the area, saying: “In the days and weeks that followed there was an outpouring of grief and sympathy for these young men and their families, and today we send our deepest condolences to the families who are still with us. What a burden of grief to carry all these years.”

The provost recalled his own personal memory of his friend and one of those who died, Raymond Buchanan. He said: “The before he left for the Trent I talked to him about his forthcoming adventure. He was really excited about the challenge facing him.

"The next time I saw him was as his coffin passed up the High Street in Falkirk. I have never forgotten Raymond. I know, like the others, he is sorely missed to this day.”

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the many Armed Forces organisations attending, as well as from the families present.

The sister-in-law of Terry Smith, Wendy Nolan, said she would never forget the sound of the screams as the news of his death was broken to his young wife Jane, who was only 18 and mother to his four-month-old son, Terry. Along with other family members, she laid a red rose for Terry while, his widow and other members of the family attended the service at Cromwell Weir in Newark.

The sisters of Joseph Walker, Isobel McInally and Wilma Young, said Sunday’s service was very moving but speaking through tears, Isobel added: “It just brings it all back. We were only a year apart and I miss him terribly. It seems like only yesterday that we heard the terrible news.”

Gwyneth Bennett travelled from Newport in South Wales with family members, including son David who was only nine-months-old when his dad Norman died.

Norman joined the TA nine months before the tragic events and this was his third exercise. His parents lived in Glasgow Road, Camelon, and he worked as a welder with a Falkirk firm. He had been given the chance to work on Saturday and Sunday but turned it down to go on the exercise.

The couple had met in Guilford where Gwyneth was in the Army and Norman had been sent from Aldershot where he was doing para training.

The young family set up home in Cadzow Crescent, Bo’ness.

This was their first trip to the Grangemouth memorial and Gwyneth it was “very emotional”.

Looking back to the day she heard of her husband’s death, she remembered that she had planned to make a trifle for him coming home and had been holding her baby son in her arms when police came to the house. She said: “It was just a terrible shock. Not what you expected.”

June Sinclair worked in the office at the TA Centre in Grangemouth and knew all of those who died. Like so many others, she also remembers the strain of attending the ten funerals in the days after the tragedy.

She said: “I knew them all and had dealt with the paperwork when they joined. It’s something you can never forget.”

Sunday’s event was organised by the Airborne Engineers Association Scotland branch with chairman Andy Nelson speaking on behalf of the families to thank everyone for attending.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”

