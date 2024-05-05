Creator of The Kelpies opens Cycling Without Age Scotland's new hub in Falkirk's Helix Park

Artist Andy Scott, creator of nearby sculptures The Kelpies, formally opened the charity’s base last Monday, and in doing so he also left a gift for the charity in the form of a sketch of Kelpies Baron and Duke on the wall of the hub.

The trishaw base and booking office is now in place in the top car park close to the Kelpies.

The grand opening, which took place just days after the world renowned sculptures marked their tenth anniversary, was a milestone moment for CWAS.

Now a leading member of a worldwide organisation centred in Denmark, CWAS was introduced in Scotland by CEO Christine Bell in 2018 pioneering the use of e-bike Trishaws in the UK, providing rides absolutely free of charge to people facing the challenges of limited mobility and/or loneliness.

Over the last six years the charity has grown from just five Trishaws in one branch, based in Falkirk, to 140 Trishaws now operating in 80 branches, known as chapters, across Scotland.

Christine Bell, said: “The Helix Hub is a huge milestone for CWAS, as it marks the official launch of the first bespoke hub in our Trishaw Rides in Iconic Places programme to be based in the heart of a national attraction.

"From our onsite base, Trishaws, which are piloted by local dedicated volunteers, will be available to people with limited mobility, enabling everyone to see all the fabulous features that this huge site has to offer.

"Given that a large number of our tourists are coming from many other countries, not only are passengers getting to see our stunning sites up close but, with the personal service of our volunteer pilots, they are able to learn more about our country and culture in a unique way.

"In addition, the benefits to the local economy are substantial. This model is taking accessible tourism to a whole new level and demonstrates what could be possible in all of Scotland’s major popular tourist destinations.

“Having Trishaws in all of Scotland’s major tourist attractions has been a vision since CWAS was founded. For this one to have a dedicated base from which to provide our much needed and highly sought-after service is something of which we are very proud. Having the world-famous sculptor Andy Scott open it gives us enormous pride too. We now have a home nestling alongside the wonderful Kelpies, opened by the man who created them.

“This base in the Kelpies takes our mission to a new level, enabling everyone visiting our national treasures to take home very special memories of this unique experience.”

