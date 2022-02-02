Creator of the Gorgeous George series, Falkirk author Stuart Reid marks 10th anniversary

Wallacestone dad-of-two Stuart Reid is celebrating 10 years as a full time children's author. Pic: Scott Louden.

The dad-of-two from Wallacestone, who is loving life and considers himself to have the “best job in the world”, is celebrating his decade in the business this week with a return to the local primary school where it all began – although due to the pandemic it’s a virtual return rather than in person.

February 2, 2012 was his first day as a full time author, when he visited Shieldhill Primary.

And on Wednesday he did an online session for pupils from the school to mark his tenth anniversary as a children’s author.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are eight books in the Gorgeous George series to date. Pic: Scott Louden

Stuart said: “I was living in Dubai and was working for Premier Inn. I realised the lifestyle was not everything it cracked up to be.

"My wife asked what I’d rather do and I said I’d always quite liked books and would like to write one. So she said give it up and let’s see if you can become an author, and that’s what I did.

“I took a year off, finished the first book and it was published in 2011. On February 2, 2012 I went to Shieldhill Primary and spoke to 100 kids – that was my first day as a full time author and I’ve never looked back.

"The last 10 years have been phenomenal and a lot of fun.

Over the years Stuart has visited hundreds of schools across the country and abroad. Here he is opening Airth Primary's refurbished library in 2014. Pic: Michael Gillen.

“My wife Audrey said when I was working in Dubai I’d become too professional and too serious.

"I used to be lighthearted, enjoyed myself and liked to have a laugh, but she said I’d changed and become more serious.

"After giving up my job and becoming an author I regressed back to my childhood self.

"Writing about things like bogies and bottom burps how could I not.

In 2013, Stuart launched his second book in the series at Comely Park Primary in Falkirk. Pic: Gary Hutchison.

“Everyone laughs at silly stuff like that. It’s universal humour, and there’s a market for it.

"If I can inspire children, particularly boys or reluctant readers, to read these books and then they go on to read one more book then I’m happy.

"If they have a laugh at the toilet humour in my stories, then next they may be reading something like To Kill a Mocking Bird or Harry Potter.”

Over the last ten years, Stuart – who describes himself as 55, going on 10 – has visited over 2000 schools, libraries and book festivals throughout the UK, Ireland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and India. He’s also performed at the Adelaide Fringe festival in Australia three times.

Stuart has now written eight books in the Gorgeous George series, which follows the adventures of George and his Grandpa Jock, selling over 100k copies.

But the series continues, with book nine a work in progress – Gorgeous George and the Soggy Saturday Sandwich – and it is expected to be out around this time next year.

“The last book came out just before the start of the pandemic so I didn’t have much chance to do live gigs to promote it, so now things are starting to get back to normal that’s what I’m focusing on,” explained Stuart.

"I’d hope to have the next one out for World Book Day 2023.”

The last two years have proven challenging for Stuart – as they have for everyone – with the pandemic turning things upside down.

As an author who relies on hosting live events in schools and libraries, Covid-19 put an end to such events almost overnight.

"I’d gone from nought to 60mph in such a short period of time, but the brakes were put on a few years ago with the pandemic,” he said.

"It went from 100mph to nothing.

"I had Latitude Festival lined up in 2020, and that was going to be one of the highlights for me, but then Covid happened.

"It was like a house of cards with things coming apart.

"The only thing that’s kept things going was online events. I had recorded a few videos of live events and did some creative writing workshops. But it’s not the same as live entertainment.”

Things have been taking a more positive turn for Stuart – and others like him – in recent months with things slowly starting to open up again with the easing of restrictions.

He said: “Recently most of my schools work has has been in England where the rules are not as strict, but Scottish schools are now starting to come back.

"I really hope that Scottish schools can return to normal soon and have visitors in-person again.

"I have performed in almost 800 Scottish schools, 40 in the Falkirk area, and some have invited me back up to seven or eight times.

"It’s been such a rollercoaster. I always say my favourite schools are the last one, and the next one.

"I’ve really missed not being able to get out and about, getting excited and entertaining a live audience.

“It’s nice to be able to get back out and into schools again.

“If the children are listening and laughing, they are learning at the same time.”

Stuart admits there are occasions when he’s visiting schools that he gets nervous.

"I’m scared of primary one kids, as I’ve no idea what they are going to ask me,” he laughs.

"They’ll ask questions like what did you have for breakfast?

"It’s great to have fun with them and the questions they ask. It’s all part of engaging them in the books.”

Asked about highlights from the last decade, Stuart includes his trips to the Adelaide Fringe and Hong Kong; performing before royalty in Dubai and his seventh book Gorgeous George and the Timewarp Trouser Trumpets winning the silver medal at the Wishing Shelf Book Awards.

He also includes the launch of book eight – Grandpa Jock and the Incredible Iron-Bru-Man Incident – which was launched live on TalkSport with millions of listeners.

It’s clear that Stuart enjoys what he’s doing and looks set to continue doing more of the same in the future.

He added: “I’d never go back to doing a proper job. I think I have got the best job in the world. If I can inspire kids to read a bit more often then I’ll keep writing for the rest of my life.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.