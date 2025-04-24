Creative project brings older and younger members of Denny community together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creative project has brought together two generations in Denny.

The Creative Bridges pilot project saw the town’s young and older generations come together to enjoy creative activities including music, dance and craft.

The collaboration – a partnership with Central Wellbeing SCIO, artist Cleo Campbell and Denny Nursery ELC – ran over five weeks with each session having a specific theme giving participants a focus which created a mutual interest.

The sessions saw the ‘Forget Me Not’ peer support group, Bankview Care Home and Denny Nursery ELC children and parents come together to learn and reminisce of old and new music, build relationships and support one another through partnered activities.

The Creative Bridges pilot was an inter-generational project bringing together young and older members of the community. (Pic: Gemma Davidson)

Cleo Campbell developed and delivered the sessions working with the nursery children on a specific song and movement performance at the beginning of each week. This was then performed to the adult participants in the intergenerational sessions and was followed by joint singing with actions, props and a shared relaxing creative activity.

The project’s aim was to use movement and music to build a social connection between generations, reduce social isolation and increase community cohesion – something both Ania Sandland, Central Wellbeing’s CEO and Cleo believe the project exceeded.

They said participants improved in creativity and confidence and were able to gain more understanding between each other’s generations with everyone feeling valued and there was a sense of community and belonging created through music and dance.

Lee Campbell from Denny ELC said the project has supported the children’s skill set.

Youngsters from Denny Nursery ELC took part in the pilot project.

He said: “Denny ELC has recognised as part of their improvement in attainment, there is a gap in language and communication, due to living in a demographic area of poverty.

"Sessions included rhythm, counting, syllable and rhymes alongside many other wonderful activities.

"The importance and aims of this project would help to close the gap and support attainment in early years and in preparation for primary one and throughout.”

Feedback from participants also noted the beneficial support the project had on elderly participants.

The project brought together two different generations through music and dance. (Pic: Gemma Davidson)

One participant said: “The activities fostered meaningful connections, joy, empathy and emotional wellbeing for both children and elderly participants. It supported social and creative development while building a sense of community and mutual respect.

"The happiness on the adults’ faces was lovely, seeing them sing and craft with our children was heart warming.”

The pilot project was funded by the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk Community Led Local Development Fund 2024/25.

The project worked with 111 people – 40 children, 38 older adults and an additional 33 participants including parents/guardians, nursery staff and Central Wellbeing volunteers.

Following the success of the project, those behind the initiative said they would like to continue the project in future if funding allowed as beautiful memories, friendships and connections were made.