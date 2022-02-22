Creative competition to capture Forth Valley's inspiring climate stories

Forth Environment Link is hosting a creative competition to capture Forth Valley's inspiring climate stories, supported by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.

By Debbie Clarke
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:22 am

The ‘A Green Start’ contest is being held to mark Scotland’s Year of Storytelling, as well as to celebrate the charity’s climate work across the region.

Climate Food Project Officer Stephanie Stapleton-Barnes said: “We wanted to create an opportunity to tell the region’s climate stories imaginatively.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you get creative with your storytelling, from words, drawings and film to photos, poetry and sculpture.”

The competition also marks the completion of the charity’s two-year Climate Kitchen Garden project, which saw Forth Environment Link run 146 workshops on cooking and growing.

She added: “We can only accept photos or videos of your entry. These will be showcased in an online exhibition.”

For the chance to win prizes – £500 towards a bike to a £250 local food hamper - email your entry to [email protected] by March 1, 2022.

