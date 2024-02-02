Craig Revel Horwood sends Fair Day Queen-elect a personal congratulations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, that was cemented at the weekend when Fair Queen-elect Ella Black received a special message from a Strictly judge!

It appears the BBC dance show’s judges had been swotting up on the Fair, prompting Craig Revel Horwood to send Ella a video message.

Later posted on the Fair website, it’s been a big talking point in the town this week!

Ella couldn't quite believe that Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood had sent her a personal congratulations.

Speaking directly to Ella, Craig said: “Hello, Craig Revel Horwood here darling.

“Congratulations Ella on being chosen as Bo’ness Children’s Fair Queen – a fabulous achievement and everyone couldn’t be more proud of you darling.

“As you prepare for your crowning glory, in front of 1700 people, I wish you the best of luck.

“Let your inner beauty radiate, darling, through each step you take. Smile with pride and bask in the glory of the moment.

“I have no doubt that you will be an amazing children’s Fair Queen and your reign will be filled with wonderful experiences.

“Enjoy every second of this journey Ella and may it be the start of many more incredible adventures to come.

“Sending lots of love and support as you embark upon this exciting chapter of your life. Oh yes!”

As a fan of the show and a member of the performance team with Murray Hunter School of Dance in Bo'ness, 10-year-old Ella was pretty starstruck by the message but is planning to send a video thank you message back to the Strictly judge.

Her mum Gillian explained to us how the star had found out about Ella’s selection as Queen-elect.

She said: “One of my friends, Jane Grey-Cunningham – her dad, well-known Bo’ness artist Tom Bishop-de- Main, was in a band with a woman in the 1960s.

“Jane has kept in touch with her daughter Suzie, who works on set designs at the likes of the Playhouse.

“Jane is helping me with the display of dresses at Deanburn on June 2 and asked Suzie if she had any props that could help. Suzie is currently working on the Strictly Tour and the judges started swotting up on all things Fair Day. As a result, Craig Revel Horwood sent the video.”

Ella couldn’t believe it when she saw the video at the weekend – or how nice Craig was!

Gillian said: “It was sent to Jane on Messenger and she sent it over to us at the weekend, saying you'll never believe this!

“We all sat down to watch it at the weekend. None of us could believe it – it’s amazing.

“Ella loves dancing so is a big fan of Strictly and couldn’t believe how nice Craig was!

“It’s all a wee bit overwhelming – she is only 10 – but she’s going to get her dance gear on to send him a thank you video.

“I still don’t think she can quite believe it and her friends at the dance school were really excited too.”

Ella is now hoping the Strictly star might make an appearance at Fair Day!

Even if he doesn’t, though, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on the event.