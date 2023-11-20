Craft fair at Larbert's D2 The Creative Centre
A two-day craft fair takes place this weekend in Larbert.
D2 The Creative Studios will host the event at its premises in Lochlands Business Park this Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26.
Open both days from 10am to 4pm, there will be the craft fair with lots of stalls, plus mince pies, mulled wine, elves make a visit and lots of fun things for youngsters to do.
Its also an opportunity to learn more about what goes on in the creative hub by looking around the open studios.
The organisers ask people to use cash if possible.