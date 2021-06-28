COVID: Online registration for all Forth Valley adults to get vaccine appointment

Anyone aged 18 and over who has not received a first vaccination appointment - or has missed their first dose for any reason - is being invited to self-register for an appointment.

The online portal opened on today, and will remain live until the initial vaccination programme ends in September.

The online system, which was used successfully to encourage unpaid carers and 18–29-year-olds to come forward, is now available to every adult.

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

People who sign up will receive a text or email with details of their appointment which they can change if the time or location is unsuitable.

Jillian Taylor, NHS Forth Valley’s operational lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “With new coronavirus variants in circulation, it’s really important that people get the vaccine to protect themselves, help get us out of this pandemic and back to doing the things we’ve all missed.”

That call was endorsed by Humza Yousaf, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

He said: ““The evidence shows that vaccination is helping to protect people from serious health harms and there is no doubt it is vaccination which offers us the best route out of this pandemic.

“The vaccination programme is available for every adult in Scotland

“I urge everyone to take the opportunity to protect themselves, their families and their community.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the incredibly successful roll-out and of course, all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.