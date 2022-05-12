COVID in Falkirk: Under 2000 children vaccinated against virus

Under 2000 children aged between five and 11 have been vaccinated against COVID in Falkirk - well below many other Scottish areas.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:31 pm

The figures published recently by Public Health Scotland also showed 68,000 children in Scotland had received at least one jag.

That represents 16% of the population in this age group - seven times higher than the rest of the UK where Northern Ireland has vaccinated just 2%, England 5%, and Wales 9%.

It is just one example of how parents across the UK have hugely varying attitudes towards immunising their children against coronavirus.

Picture Michael Gillen

Falkirk has 12,829 children in the age group, and, as of April 28, a total of 1771 had been vaccinated, giving a take up rate of 13.8%.

That gave the district the ninth lowest vaccination rate.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “To encourage uptake, we have produced a number of resources including a leaflet providing key information for parents and carers and a marketing campaign across radio and digital channels.”

