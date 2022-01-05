COVID in Falkirk: Omicron cases show seven fold rise over Christmas holidays
Confirmed cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 soared in Forth Valley across the festive holidays.
The most recent published data shows that cases showed a seven-fold rise.
On December 24 the total for the region stood at 150.
By January 5, that has rocketed to 1063, according to the latest data from Public Health Scotland which publishes a daily cumulative total for each Scottish region.
Forth Valley’s total had shown small but steady incremental increases since the first five cases was confirmed on December 3.
The total didn’t reach double figures until the 15th when 11 instances of the variant were confirmed.
That then rose to three figures for the first time on December 23 with 119 cases.
The total compares with Fife where there was a similar spike from 563 on December 31 to 1039 on January 5.
In Tayside the total is 1147, and in Ayrshire and Arran, it currently stands at 1582.