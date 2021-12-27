COVID in Falkirk: New vaccine call to adults to get ‘Boosted by the Bells’

Picture Michael Gillen

They want people across Falkirk district to put their festive time off to good use by making sure they get their booster.

The call comes as confirmed cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant show a sharp rise.

With just five days left to get ‘boosted by the Bells’, NHS Forth Valley is urging all remaining over-18s to come along to a local drop-in vaccination clinic or book an appointment for their Covid-19 vaccine booster.

Local vaccine and drop-in clinics are running across the festive holiday period.

Dr Graham Foster, director of public health, said: “Getting boosted by the bells is the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe and protect the NHS.

“We are encouraging all adults in Forth Valley who have had their second dose more than 12 weeks ago, to use their well-deserved time off over the festive period to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster, either by attending one of our local drop-in clinics or by booking an appointment online.

“By doing so, you will boost your immunity against coronavirus as we head into 2022.“If you’ve not yet had your first or second dose, it is not too late to do that either. It’s really important to get both doses and your booster to give you maximum protection.”

There are drop-in clinics at:Tuesday, December 28: Falkirk Community Hospital; Stirling Health and Care Village (Education and Conference Centre); Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre; University of Stirling (Pathfoot Building)

They will operate from 8.30am to 7.00pm

Wednesday, December 29/Thursday, December 30: Forth Valley Royal Hospital, 9.00am to 4.00pm

Young people aged 16-17 can also attend any drop-in clinics for their second dose if it has been at least 12 weeks since their first one and they have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 12 weeks.

Latest published figures show 73.5% of eligible adults aged 18 and above in Scotland have now received their booster or third dose.

