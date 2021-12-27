COVID in Falkirk: Cases more than double in 24 hours across Forth Valley on Christmas Eve

The most recent published data shows that cases more than doubled from 119 on December 23 to 287 on the 24th.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:56 pm
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:57 pm

Public Health Scotland publishes a daily cumulative total for each Scottish region.

Forth Valley’s total had remained in double figures from December 7 through to the 22st.

But, the incremental increases have now shown the first big spike.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Confirmed cases of omicron in Forth Valley have shown a big jump

Read More

Read More
COVID in Falkirk: Train timetables hit by staff absences – these routes are affe...

The data comes as NHS Forth Valley launches a campaign to encourage everyone over 18 to get their booster “before the bells.”

Dr Graham Foster, director of public health, said: “Getting boosted by the bells is the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe and protect the NHS.”

Latest published figures show 73.5% of eligible adults aged 18 and above in Scotland have now received their booster or third dose, giving them the best possible protection against coronavirus.

Forth Valley’s omicron total compares with 271 in Fife and 248 in Tayside.

In Ayrshire and Arran, the total stands at 433.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkPublic Health ScotlandFife