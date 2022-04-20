COVID in Falkirk: 600 more cases and three deaths in last five days

A total of 60,271 cases had been confirmed in the district when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday.

That’s up from 59,650 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Falkirk, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,538 cases per 100,000 people - and that is far higher than the Scotland average of 34,630.

Data on the latest COVID cases in Falkirk has just been published.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in Falkirk.

The dashboard shows 394 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 391 on Thursday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,815 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Falkirk.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.