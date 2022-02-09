COVID in Falkirk: 11 more deaths recorded - big jump in weekly figures

The latest figures, which cover the week January 31-February 6, were published to today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Falkirk had 11 deaths – the previous week there was just one.

The district had remained in single figures throughout 2022.

The NRS said there were 16 deaths in Glasgow City and 14 in Fife.

As at February 6, 13,075 deaths have been registered across Scotland.

Last week, the NRS recorded a total of 118 - a decrease of four from the previous week.

Ten deaths were aged under 65, 23 were aged 65-74 and there were 85 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

A total of 61 occurred in hospitals, 48 were in care homes, eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting and there was one death in another institutional setting.

