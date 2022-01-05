COVID-19 forces class closures in Falkirk area primaries
The return to school was put on hold for some pupils who were forced into remote learning as COVID-19 reportedly led to class closures and – in one case – a heating malfunction led to an entire school being shut down.
While the majority of school children returned to class this morning after the winter break, pupils of Wallacestone Primary School, in Braemar Drive, Brightons, stayed at home and switched back to the remote learning they last experienced in 2020 and the start of 2021.
According to the Falkirk Council website, the school is switching to remote learning today due to a heating malfunction.
The website also stated the primary two class of Bankier Primary School will be switching to remote learning, as will the primary five class at Dunipace Primary School.
The reason given was “COVID-19”.
A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “As with every other area across the country, COVID-19 continues to affect our employees, some of whom are having to self-isolate after testing positive.
"This has inevitably had an impact on our schools locally with a few classes having to move to remote learning. The vast majority of our schools and early years establishments remain unaffected and we would urge that secondary pupils and staff continue to test before coming into schools to help stop the spread of the virus.
“Those schools that are affected have contacted parents/carers directly and will continue to do so as the situation could change from day to day. Enhanced cleaning is taking place throughout every facility and we will continue to update information both directly and via the school closures page on our website.”