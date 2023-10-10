Good Samaritans came to the aid of two 84-year-old women who found themselves in Grangemouth with nowhere to stay.

Margaret Anderson from Cheshire and her friend Pauline Russell, who lives in Winchester, had booked a two night stay at Beancross Farm hotel from September 30.

They made their booking back in July and were looking forward to their visit which was a stop off to see the Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies after a two week break in Islay.

However, alarm bells began to ring as the pair, who have been friends from college days, travelled south and when they could get no response trying to contact the hotel several times by phone and email.

When they arrived in Grangemouth they finally got through only to be told that the hotel had closed the previous night – and the person on the phone couldn’t help as he had no computer.

Margaret said: “We were told that we had been sent a message but there was no message left on either the telephone or by email. S, at 5pm, two 84-year-old women found themselves in a strange area with nowhere to stay. “As we were 200 miles plus from home, we could not return and knew no one in the surrounding area.”

The pair had the idea of contacting the police, but found the office in Bo’ness Road was closed.

Wondering what to do next, the pair spotted a Range Rover parked nearby and went across to speak to the occupants to tell them of their predicament.

Margaret added: “They were wonderful and rang round various hotels, eventually booking us into the Leapark Hotel for two nights. They drove in front of us to the hotel, made sure that we were checked in and booked us into the restaurant. We couldn't thank them enough but unfortunately do not have their address.

“They restored our faith in human kindness which, after our experience with Beancross Farm Hotel, could not have been lower.

"How lucky we were. The couple were an example to us all and deserve a very big thank you. The staff at the Leapark were also very helpful.”

The owners of Beancross Farm suddenly announced at the start of last month they were closing their restaurant but would continue to keep the bar open and host functions.

However, it is understood from the business social media account that everything closed on October 1.