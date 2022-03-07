Countdown to big day is on for Grangemouth queen-to-be Keira and her pals

This year’s big day – which will feature a parade and ceremony in Zetland Park for the first time since 2019 – is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18.

A Children’s Day committee spokesperson said: “At the moment we are planning for and hoping to go ahead with the procession and crowning ceremony in Zetland Park.”It is Beancross Primary School’s turn to head up proceedings and provide the Children’s Day queen – which they have duly done, election young Keira Kane to be crowned when the time comes.

Beancross Primary School pupil Keira Kane with her royal retinue

They have also picked a number of her pals to act as her royal retinue.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, only a handful of family members got to see Bowhouse Primary School’s Amy Meichan being crowned by her own mum at a behind closed doors ceremony in Grangemouth Town Hall.

The much loved crowning ceremony and paraded were cancelled completely in 2020 due to the pandemic and Amy and her friends had to wait over a year to enjoy their special day.

Grangemouth Childfren’s Day royal retinue for 2022:Keira Kane (Queen)Sofia Donnelly and Lauryn Madden (Maids of Honour)Olivia Baxter, Layla Buckie, Billie Campbell, Harper Dunion, Abigail Faulds, Lacey MacLean, Holly Murray, Leah Sligo (Ladies in Waiting)Cody Buckie (Courtier)Taylor Grant (Herald)Austen Henderson and Owen Niblo (Page Boys)Amelia Mullen (Flower Girl)

Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2022 Keira Kane