Councillors and carers meet in Falkirk to discuss the area's 'fostering crisis'

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 10am to noon on Tuesday, September 19 at St Francis Xavier Church Hall, in Hope Street, Falkirk.

Organisers stated: “Falkirk’s foster carers will be joined by councillors and community members for a summit addressing the local fostering crisis publicly for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carers will be discussing the reality of fostering in Falkirk today after a decade of continuous real terms cuts to support, and look for commitments from councillors to address the urgent issues threatening the community’s most vulnerable children and their foster families.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summit meeting will take place in St Francis Xavier Church Hall (Picture: Jonathan Faulds, National World)