Councillors and carers meet in Falkirk to discuss the area's 'fostering crisis'

A summit meeting of carers and Falkirk Council elected members will take place next week to discuss the area’s alleged foster care crisis.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
The meeting is scheduled to take place from 10am to noon on Tuesday, September 19 at St Francis Xavier Church Hall, in Hope Street, Falkirk.

Organisers stated: “Falkirk’s foster carers will be joined by councillors and community members for a summit addressing the local fostering crisis publicly for the first time.

"Carers will be discussing the reality of fostering in Falkirk today after a decade of continuous real terms cuts to support, and look for commitments from councillors to address the urgent issues threatening the community’s most vulnerable children and their foster families.”

The summit meeting will take place in St Francis Xavier Church Hall (Picture: Jonathan Faulds, National World)The summit meeting will take place in St Francis Xavier Church Hall (Picture: Jonathan Faulds, National World)
The summit meeting will take place in St Francis Xavier Church Hall (Picture: Jonathan Faulds, National World)
Earlier in the year the area’s foster carers demanded more support from Falkirk Council to help them offset the cost of living crisis and signed a petition to councillors demanding emergency improvements to help those in their care.

