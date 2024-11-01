It is 17 years since Norman Work was first elected as a local councillor.

And his years of dedicated service to the local community have been rewarded, as he has been shortlisted for a Lifetime Legend Award in the 2024 LGIU and CCLA Councillor Awards.

Norman, who lives in South Queensferry with his wife Marilyn, was nominated by the SNP Group at Edinburgh City Council.

While delighted to be shortlisted, he was humble about his nomination when he spoke to the Journal and Gazette this week.

Councillor Norman Work (left) at an official engagement with the late Doddie Weir.

“It’s an honour to be nominated but I’m up against three other councillors who am sure all have a very good record of service too,” he said.

The winners of the Scottish awards, at which Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day is also up for Leader of the Year, will be revealed at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 14.

Regardless of winning or losing, there’s no doubt Norman has an incredible record in South Queensferry and Kirkliston, as well as the wider Almond ward he now covers.

He has served in many roles since first taking up office in 2007, including as a Bailie from 2012 to 2022, assisting the Lord Provost in civic duties.

In 2012, Norman was also appointed as the city's Carers’ Champion – a role he enjoyed for five years.

He said: “I managed to get a wee fund set up for local carers and I was also delighted to ensure the council became and was recognised as a Carer Positive Employer.”

Many locals will also know that Norman has been a long-term supporter of Queensferry Churches Care in the Community. It is one of the many charities that benefited from his willingness to take part in the Loony Dook for eight years, raising thousands of pounds by doing so.

Norman has also supported Christmas in Queensferry for many years and for 12 years, to generations of youngsters in Kirkliston, he was, in fact, the community council’s faithful Santa Claus!

“I love supporting local good causes and doing Santa was fantastic fun,” he said. “The only thing is you’d be out in all weathers on Christmas Eve, albeit I had some protection in my red suit, but it was nice to see the wee ones enjoying themselves.”

Prior to taking up his role as a councillor, Norman was a black cab driver in Edinburgh for ten years – a job that stood him in good stead.

He explained: “When you're a cabbie, folk speak to you so you’ve got to be able to listen to them. That has certainly served me well.”

His ability to listen and act on the concerns of constituents has resulted in many victories over the years, including successfully arguing for a couple of plots of land in Kirkliston to be set aside for community use – rather than sold to the highest bidder.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll be victorious once again on November 14 but, either way, Norman will continue to champion his local communities.

The 67-year-old added: “I’ve no illusions of winning the title but it was an honour for the group to nominate me.

“It’s not what we do the job for but it’s nice to be recognised by your peers and I’m sure I’ll enjoy the ceremony!”