Council planners to make decision on Falkirk travellers' site
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to see if a travellers’ site can remain in the Braes area.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:01 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:13 am
Alistair Fowler, who lodged the application on February 23, is looking for retrospective planning permission from the local authority to see if the private permanent traveller pitch can remain on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, California.
The development, which has already been put in place, consists of one static caravan, one tourer, the formation of hardstanding, car parking and a shed.