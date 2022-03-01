Council planners to make decision on Falkirk travellers' site

Alistair Fowler, who lodged the application on February 23, is looking for retrospective planning permission from the local authority to see if the private permanent traveller pitch can remain on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, California.

The development, which has already been put in place, consists of one static caravan, one tourer, the formation of hardstanding, car parking and a shed.

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council on February 23

