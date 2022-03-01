Council planners to make decision on Falkirk travellers' site

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to see if a travellers’ site can remain in the Braes area.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:01 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:13 am

Alistair Fowler, who lodged the application on February 23, is looking for retrospective planning permission from the local authority to see if the private permanent traveller pitch can remain on land at Wesleymount, Church Road, California.

Read More

Read More
Forth Valley pharmacies now offering COVID-19 jags

The development, which has already been put in place, consists of one static caravan, one tourer, the formation of hardstanding, car parking and a shed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council on February 23

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkFalkirk CouncilCoronavirus